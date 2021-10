GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are currently on scene of a working structure fire in Gibson County, according to Princeton Area Firefighters.

They say that’s in the area of Wilson Avenue.

Officials ask for you to avoid that area at this time.

We have a crew on the way. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

N Wilson Ave just South of Taftown Rd in Princeton is closed due to a structure fire. Avoid the area to allow emergency https://t.co/8SItBBxZVt — Gibson Co Sheriff (@gibsonsheriff) October 19, 2021

