Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Wesleyan Football Picks up Third win of the Season, over Walsh

KWC Media Day.
KWC Media Day.
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College football team celebrated its third win of the season in the city of football royalty on Saturday afternoon. In the shadows of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Panthers earned their first Great Midwest Athletic Conference victory of the season against Walsh University. Christian Arrambide threw for 251 yards in a 23-13 victory over the Cavaliers. 

The Cavaliers (1-6, 0-3 GMAC) scored on their opening drive of the game. The seven-play drive resulted in a 35-yard field goal. The Panthers defense held Walsh scoreless until the end of the half which resulted in another field goal. 

Before the end of the first quarter the Panthers took the lead as Arrambide orchestrated a 93-yard drive. It took Wesleyan 5:30 to march downfield as Chauncey Greer caught a 25-yard touchdown pass to end the drive. 

The PAT was missed as the two teams went into the locker-room tied 6-6. As the strong winds continued to play a part in the contest, the Panthers managed to take the lead in the third quarter with a 24-yard field goal from Chris Mangold

The Cavs looked to steal the victory away from the Panthers as they ended a 75-yard drive with a 48-yard touchdown pass to take the lead 13-9 at the start of the fourth quarter. The Panthers answered right back with a long drive of their own. Arrambide got into the red zone by connecting with Peyton Peters twice. The large part of the drive was a 30-yard catch by Peters. 

The scoring drive was polished off on the ground as Deonco Wilkerson scored on a two-yard run to give the Panthers a 16-13 lead. The Cavs were stopped on downs on the ensuing drive, but got the ball back on their own 10 yard line with less than eight minutes left in the game. 

The Panthers defense stood strong and got the ball back after forcing a punt. The offensive line took over as the running game took center stage. Wilkerson busted a 33-yard run, but seven play drive ended with Jatorian Dillard breaking away for a 14-yard touchdown. 

Trailing 23-13, the Cavaliers started to pick-up the tempo, but KiShawn Walker and Shedrick Kirk intercepted Tom Vatter on Walsh’s last two drives. Arrambide completed 20 of 40 passes for 251 yards and one touchdown. Wilkerson rushed for 76 yards on 12 carries, including a touchdown while Greer and Peters each finished with over 80 receiving yards. Devyn Bledsoe led the defense with nine tackles, including 2.5 for a loss.

The Panthers will host Tiffin University on Saturday. Kick-off at Steele Stadium is scheduled for 12 PM.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado formed and touched down in Spencer County...
Preliminary results show tornado formed during Friday storms in Spencer Co.
16 more coronavirus/flu shot mix ups reported
16 more coronavirus/flu shot mix ups reported
Dispatch: One car flips after two-vehicle crash in Warrick Co.
Dispatch: One car flips after two-vehicle crash in Warrick Co.
The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead
Beverage Barn in Henderson released security video which appears to show the moments a truck...
Police investigating pair of car thefts in Henderson

Latest News

Lady Eagles shut out Bearcats, to Finish Road Swing Sweep
USI Men’s Soccer Falls to Previously Winless Bearcats
Courtesy: Lilly King (@_king_lil)
Lilly King, Mikaela Jenkins among Tokyo athletes set to be honored at Colts game
IHSAA 4A Volleyball Sectional Finals: Castle vs. Jasper
IHSAA 4A Volleyball Sectional Finals: Castle vs. Jasper