Wesleyan Football Picks up Third win of the Season, over Walsh

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College football team celebrated its third win of the season in the city of football royalty on Saturday afternoon. In the shadows of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Panthers earned their first Great Midwest Athletic Conference victory of the season against Walsh University. Christian Arrambide threw for 251 yards in a 23-13 victory over the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers (1-6, 0-3 GMAC) scored on their opening drive of the game. The seven-play drive resulted in a 35-yard field goal. The Panthers defense held Walsh scoreless until the end of the half which resulted in another field goal.

Before the end of the first quarter the Panthers took the lead as Arrambide orchestrated a 93-yard drive. It took Wesleyan 5:30 to march downfield as Chauncey Greer caught a 25-yard touchdown pass to end the drive.

The PAT was missed as the two teams went into the locker-room tied 6-6. As the strong winds continued to play a part in the contest, the Panthers managed to take the lead in the third quarter with a 24-yard field goal from Chris Mangold.

The Cavs looked to steal the victory away from the Panthers as they ended a 75-yard drive with a 48-yard touchdown pass to take the lead 13-9 at the start of the fourth quarter. The Panthers answered right back with a long drive of their own. Arrambide got into the red zone by connecting with Peyton Peters twice. The large part of the drive was a 30-yard catch by Peters.

The scoring drive was polished off on the ground as Deonco Wilkerson scored on a two-yard run to give the Panthers a 16-13 lead. The Cavs were stopped on downs on the ensuing drive, but got the ball back on their own 10 yard line with less than eight minutes left in the game.

The Panthers defense stood strong and got the ball back after forcing a punt. The offensive line took over as the running game took center stage. Wilkerson busted a 33-yard run, but seven play drive ended with Jatorian Dillard breaking away for a 14-yard touchdown.

Trailing 23-13, the Cavaliers started to pick-up the tempo, but KiShawn Walker and Shedrick Kirk intercepted Tom Vatter on Walsh’s last two drives. Arrambide completed 20 of 40 passes for 251 yards and one touchdown. Wilkerson rushed for 76 yards on 12 carries, including a touchdown while Greer and Peters each finished with over 80 receiving yards. Devyn Bledsoe led the defense with nine tackles, including 2.5 for a loss.

The Panthers will host Tiffin University on Saturday. Kick-off at Steele Stadium is scheduled for 12 PM.

