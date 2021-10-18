VCPO: Evansville Woman guilty of attempted murder of Sheriff’s Deputy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday afternoon 29-year-old Diana Ellmers pled guilty to attempted murder of a Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy in September of 2020.

Officials say on September 25, 2020 a Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to reports of a car hit on railroad tracks in the southern edge of the county. When the deputy arrived, he found two people who immediately ran from the scene.

[Previous Story: Watch: EPD releases body cam video from officer-involved shooting]

Officials also say it was later discovered that the car had been reported stolen. Deputies found the same two people several hours later walking on a nearby road.

They say when deputies attempted to approach the two people, Diana Ellmers began shooting multiple shots in the direction of a Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy who used his car to shield himself from the gun fire.

Diana Ellmers (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

They also say with the help of an overhead drone, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office personnel were able to track Ellmers as she ran between buildings.

Officials say fortunately no law enforcement personnel was injured, and Ellmers was taken into custody.

Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office says Diana Ellmers will be sentenced to 26 years at the Indiana Department of Corrections on Nov. 18.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.