Utility pole snaps in half after crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A car was seriously damaged in a wreck in Muhlenberg County on Sunday.

According to the Greenville Fire Department, the crash happened on East Main Cross Street, which is located just inside Greenville’s city limits.

Fire officials say only one car was involved.

GFD officials posted pictures of the wreck onto their Facebook page.

Crews say the person inside wasn’t complaining of any injuries.

Firefighters say the wreck ended up snapping a utility pole.

Officials say the road is back open, and power has been restored to the area.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.