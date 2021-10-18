Birthday Club
Utility pole snaps in half after crash in Greenville

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A car was seriously damaged in a wreck in Muhlenberg County on Sunday.

According to the Greenville Fire Department, the crash happened on East Main Cross Street, which is located just inside Greenville’s city limits.

Fire officials say only one car was involved.

GFD officials posted pictures of the wreck onto their Facebook page.

Crews say the person inside wasn’t complaining of any injuries.

Firefighters say the wreck ended up snapping a utility pole.

Officials say the road is back open, and power has been restored to the area.

