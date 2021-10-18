Birthday Club
USI Men’s Soccer Falls to Previously Winless Bearcats

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer allowed a second half goal and fell to Southwest Baptist University, 1-0, Sunday in Bolivar, Missouri. The Eagles move to 5-7-0 overall and 4-6-0 in the GLVC, while the Bearcats are to 1-11-0, 10-9-0 GLVC, after today’s action. 

USI was outshot in the match, 16-8, but was able to hold the Bearcats at bay for 82 minutes. Southwest Baptist pushed the game winner across at 82:53 and held off two final shots by the Eagles to get the victory. 

UPCOMING FOR THE EAGLES:

USI returns to the friendly surroundings of Strassweg Field next weekend for the final homestand of the regular season looking to break its three-match losing streak. The Eagles are slated to host Maryville University Friday at 5 p.m. and Missouri University of Science & Technology Sunday at noon for Senior Day. 

Maryville is 10-2-3 overall and 8-2-1 in the league after a 3-1 win over Lindenwood University Sunday at home. The victory was the sixth-straight for the Saints, who move into first in the GLVC.                                                                     

USI has a 9-4-1 series lead over Maryville since the Saints joined the GLVC in 2008. Maryville has won the last two meetings, including last spring 3-0 in St. Louis, and three of the last five. 

Missouri S&T finished Sunday afternoon with a 5-6-1 mark, 4-5-1 GLVC, after falling to the University of Missouri-St. Louis, 2-1, in double-overtime in Rolla, Missouri. The loss extended the Miners’ winless streak to six games. 

The Miners lead the all-time series with Missouri S&T, 15-13-1, but USI has won the last four meetings. The Eagles took last season’s match-up in Rolla, 2-0.

