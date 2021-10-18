Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Toyota to build battery plant

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Toyota plans to build a $1.29 billion dollar factory in the U.S. to manufacture batteries for gas-electric hybrid and fully electric cars.

The company did not say where the plant will be located, but says it will employ more than 1,700 people.

Most automakers are working to transition away from internal combustion engines to zero emission battery cars.

Production would start in 2025, gradually expanding through 2031.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 file photo, the company logo adorns a sign outside a...
Automakers step up pace on electric vehicle battery plants
The National Weather Service confirms a tornado formed and touched down in Spencer County...
Preliminary results show tornado formed during Friday storms in Spencer Co.
Chas Bard.
EPD: Man with active felony warrants arrested, charged with marijuana possession
In this Aug. 11, 1994, file photo, Eric Smith is shown in Steuben County Court in Bath, N.Y.,...
Now 41, man who killed 4-year-old at age 13 granted parole
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Salvation Army in Owensboro looking for Angel Tree donations
Salvation Army in Owensboro looking for Angel Tree donations
Diana Ellmers
VCPO: Evansville Woman guilty of attempted murder of Sheriff’s Deputy
Boil advisory lifted for North Park area
Boil advisory lifted for North Park area
Salvation Army in Owensboro looking for Angel Tree donations
Salvation Army in Owensboro looking for Angel Tree donations