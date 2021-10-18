Toyota to build battery plant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Toyota plans to build a $1.29 billion dollar factory in the U.S. to manufacture batteries for gas-electric hybrid and fully electric cars.

The company did not say where the plant will be located, but says it will employ more than 1,700 people.

Most automakers are working to transition away from internal combustion engines to zero emission battery cars.

Production would start in 2025, gradually expanding through 2031.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.