Sunny, pleasant start to the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and pleasant weather will dominate the Tri-State for much of the week ahead. Daily highs will climb into the mid 70s, and overnight lows will chill into the low 50s and upper 40s. We will have a slight chance for some showers beginning late Wednesday and early Thursday. Thunderstorms are possible. Dry and cooler for Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Another chance for scattered showers arrives on Sunday and next Monday.

