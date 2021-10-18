Birthday Club
Spencer Co. tornado destroys century-old barn

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPENCER CO., IN. (WFIE) - A near-century old Spencer County barn, destroyed after Friday night’s tornado.

The family that owns this barn lives in the house just feet away. They say they’re thankful the tornado didn’t hit the house, but heartbroken to lose a family heirloom.

What’s left of the Roos family barn after the tornado knocked it almost completely down.

Roxeanne Vaughn’s grandparents built it around the 1930s.

“Very sentimental,” said Vaughn. “It was used for storage nowadays. The farm equipment nowadays don’t fit in there, and we don’t have cattle. Dad had cattle and grandpa even had chickens years and years ago.”

Vaughn says she felt the wind, but she had no idea it was doing that much damage.

“The wind was so strong, I knew something was going on, but I didn’t know,” said Vaughn. “But my son upstairs said he could feel the house shake. He stepped outside and he said, oh the barn is gone”

She says it’s hard to see an heirloom so broken down, but that it’ll be harder to see an empty space there.

“I think I got up two or three nights thinking it had to be a nightmare,” Vaughn said.

The good news is, Vaughn says the community has been showing up to check on her.

“There’s a lot of support, there’s a lot of offers to help and ‘do you need anything’ and the first night a friend even offered us to stay at her house,” said Vaughn.

Vaughn says a cleanup crew is coming to help out later this week.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

