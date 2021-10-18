Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Southwest workers protest COVID-19 vaccination mandate policy

This protest stems from the deadline Southwest set for employees to get vaccinated, which was...
This protest stems from the deadline Southwest set for employees to get vaccinated, which was the first week of October.(KTVT // CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KTVT) – Former employees joined current Southwest Airlines workers to protest COVID-19 vaccination mandates Monday.

They gathered outside the airline’s headquarters in Dallas.

This protest stems from the deadline Southwest set for employees to get vaccinated, which was the first week of October.

The airline’s mandate mirrors the federal deadline set for workers at companies that hold contracts with the U.S. government.

Most domestic carriers are following the executive order, with Delta Airlines as a notable exception.

The protest could spell trouble for Southwest, which is still reeling from mass flight cancellations last week that left thousands of passengers stranded.

The airline’s CEO blamed bad weather in Florida for the problem.

Copyright 2021 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado formed and touched down in Spencer County...
Preliminary results show tornado formed during Friday storms in Spencer Co.
FILE - In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 file photo, the company logo adorns a sign outside a...
Automakers step up pace on electric vehicle battery plants
In this Aug. 11, 1994, file photo, Eric Smith is shown in Steuben County Court in Bath, N.Y.,...
Now 41, man who killed 4-year-old at age 13 granted parole
Chas Bard.
EPD: Man with active felony warrants arrested, charged with marijuana possession
Beverage Barn in Henderson released security video which appears to show the moments a truck...
Police investigating pair of car thefts in Henderson

Latest News

The Biden administration has asked the Supreme Court to block a Texas law banning most abortions.
Biden administration asks Supreme Court to pause Texas abortion law
The death of an American icon is spotlighting the dangers of COVID-19, particularly from those...
COVID: Preventing a holiday surge
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael...
EPA unveils strategy to regulate toxic ‘forever chemicals’
Karl Jackson has been arrested after a confidential informant for the Humane Society captured...
‘Heinous:’ Dog tased while blinded with duct tape; owner arrested
Three white men are charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, as...
Jury selection begins in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death