Salvation Army in Owensboro looking for Angel Tree donations

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army in Owensboro is putting our a call for some angels.

The program aims to support low-income families by providing them with new clothing, and toys for the holidays. Angel tags will be popping up on Christmas trees in local supermarkets.

Organizers say that this long-standing tradition helps take the burden off families in need.

“If they would like to adopt angels, they can head on over to TJ Maxx here in Owensboro, or Walmart or the Burks Outlet here in Owensboro. They can also just call in and ask for angels. You can even adopt a family if you would like to adopt a whole family,” says Salvation Army Officer Alyssa Irvin.

Irvin also says that it is especially important to adopt angels this year as many of their families are still feeling the impacts of the pandemic.

