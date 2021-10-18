Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Repeal of Illinois abortion notification buoyed by Texas law

(KFVS)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Legislation in the General Assembly would repeal a law requiring parents to be notified at least 48 hours in advance of a minor having an abortion.

Activists on both sides of the abortion issue say it’s the last restriction on abortion in Illinois.

Those favoring repeal are galvanized by tight restrictions on abortion imposed this summer in Texas.

They say similar laws will soon come to surrounding states and Illinois must maintain access to the procedure.

The notice law was adopted in 1995 but didn’t take effect until 2013 after legal challenges.

Proponents say families should have a say in minors’ health care and the law helps identify children in abusive situations.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado formed and touched down in Spencer County...
Preliminary results show tornado formed during Friday storms in Spencer Co.
In this Aug. 11, 1994, file photo, Eric Smith is shown in Steuben County Court in Bath, N.Y.,...
Now 41, man who killed 4-year-old at age 13 granted parole
Dispatch: One car flips after two-vehicle crash in Warrick Co.
Dispatch: One car flips after two-vehicle crash in Warrick Co.
Beverage Barn in Henderson released security video which appears to show the moments a truck...
Police investigating pair of car thefts in Henderson
16 more coronavirus/flu shot mix ups reported
16 more coronavirus/flu shot mix ups reported

Latest News

Digestive Care Center - Center of Excellence.
Digestive Care Center’s grand opening set for Tues.
Beshear to proclaim Oct. as Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Monday Sunrise Headlines 10/18
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines 10/18
Monday Sunrise Headlines 10/18