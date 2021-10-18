Posey Co. Deputy Bryan Hicks moves out of ICU

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks is out of the ICU.

His wife, Tammy, tells us he has been moved to an inpatient rehabilitation center, where he is undergoing intensive therapy.

She says the road to recovery will be long with a lot of work ahead of him.

As we reported, Deputy Hicks was shot in the head while responding to a welfare check in New Harmony in September.

The suspected shooter, 70-year-old Paul Wiltshire is facing an attempted murder charge.

