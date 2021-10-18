Perry County and Tell City leaders reach agreement on future dispatch services

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City and County leaders have come to an agreement on the future of county dispatch.

The two sides were previously split over the PSAP designation or who answers the call when you dial 911.

[Previous Story: ‘Hold up’ between Perry County and Tell City leaders making the future of dispatch services unclear]

According to commissioner Tom Hauser, the agreement includes Tell City Police continuing to provide dispatch services, while a second dispatch operation will be established at the county courthouse annex.

We’re told equipment is already in place and budgeted for the annex.

That second dispatch center will be overseen by a committee made of both city and county leadership.

They say the new contract starts on Jan. 1.

