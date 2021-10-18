OPS receives funds to provide WiFi on all buses

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public School officials announced the district has been awarded funds through eRate to equip all of their buses with WiFi.

They say they will be able to provide service for the next 10 months.

Officials say they realized how important this was when school was being held virtually, especially for students who didn’t have access to WiFi.

At that time, they tell us the district only had three vehicles with WiFi that they used as hotspots at limited locations.

However, with the new funds, officials say they will be able to provide more opportunities for students to have access to internet throughout the day.

