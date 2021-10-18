Birthday Club
OPS to host informational night to help prevent social media challenges

(CNN News Source)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Public School District is hosting a “Social Network Challenges Night” to make parents aware of the latest social media trends.

OPS officials say school districts across the country this year have seen their fair share of social media challenges.

They say one of the most prominent is the “Devious Licks” TikTok trend, where students steal bathroom supplies, like soap dispensers, toilet paper and even sinks.

[Related: TikTok trend causing damage in Tri-State schools]

In order to prevent these trends, Owensboro Public Schools is having an information night on social media challenges for parents and guardians with Trooper Corey King.

School leaders tell us this is open for all OPS families and will be held at the Owensboro High School auditorium.

They say there will be take-home pizzas provided by the Family Resource Center.

That event is set for Tuesday, October 26 from 6-7p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

