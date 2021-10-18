Monday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WFIE) - 17 people, including children associated with a US-based Christian aid group were kidnapped in Haiti over the weekend. We’re learning more about their disappearance, and the group behind the abductions.

Later this morning, jury selection starts the trial of three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery while on a run last year in Georgia.

Starting today, there’s a new program at Hopkins County Schools. Students can participate in the optional test-to-stay program.

What can you do to end hunger? That’s one important question two people are asking the community in Evansville.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

