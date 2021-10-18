Lady Eagles shut out Bearcats, to Finish Road Swing Sweep

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer completed its road trip sweep with a 1-0 win at Southwest Baptist University Sunday afternoon in Bolivar, Missouri. The Screaming Eagles, who have won five-straight, go to 7-4-2 overall and 5-4-1 GLVC, while the Bearcats are 2-9-1, 2-8-0 GLVC.

The Eagles and the Bearcats were 0-0 at the end of the first half despite USI having a dominating 12-2 lead in shots. USI also had the advantage in corners, 5-1.

USI wasted little time taking the lead in the second half when sophomore forward Morgan Beyer (Rossford, Ohio) gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead at 46:42. The goal was Beyer’s second tally of the season and was assisted by freshman midfielder Avery Schone (Galena, Ohio) and sophomore midfielder Jill DiTusa (St. Charles, IL).

The USI defense and sophomore goalkeeper Maya Etienne (Midland, Michigan) would make the one goal stand up the rest of the way. Etienne would get her fifth win and fifth shutout of the season after facing six shots and making two saves.

The shutout also is the 26th of Etienne’s career, putting her two away from becoming the USI all-time leader. Angie Gries holds the USI shutout record, compiling 27.5 between 1996 and 1999.

UPCOMING FOR THE EAGLES:

USI returns to the friendly surroundings of Strassweg Field next weekend for the final homestand of the regular season. The Eagles are slated to host Maryville University Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Missouri University of Science & Technology Sunday at 2:30 p.m. for Senior Day.

Maryville is 5-6-1 overall and 4-5-1 in the league after defeating Lindenwood University Sunday at home. The Saints are .500 (2-2-1) in the last five matches.

USI has a 7-5-1 series lead over Maryville since the Saints joined the GLVC in 2009. The Eagles have three of the last five match-ups, including a 3-1 win in St. Louis last spring.

Missouri S&T finished Sunday afternoon with a 6-4-2 mark, 5-3-2 GLVC, after posting a 1-0 win over the University of Missouri-St. Louis in Rolla, Missouri. The Miners are 3-2-0 after today’s victory.

The Miners lead the all-time series with Missouri S&T, 11-6-1, but USI has won the last four meetings. The Eagles took last season’s match-up, 5-1, in Rolla.

