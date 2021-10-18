Indiana surpasses 1M total COVID cases statewide

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 701 new COVID-19 cases and one new death.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,000,163 cases and 15,771 deaths.

The state map shows 23 new cases in Vanderburgh County, six new cases in Warrick County, four new cases in Spencer County, three new cases in both Gibson and Pike counties, and one new case came out of Posey County.

Dubois and Perry counties reported no new cases.

There were no new deaths in our Indiana counties.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 32,087 cases, 477 deaths

Dubois Co. - 8,227 cases, 130 deaths

Warrick Co. - 11,255 cases, 189 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,647 cases, 52 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,753 cases, 43 deaths

Gibson Co. - 6,533 cases, 113 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,373 cases, 42 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,279 cases, 43 deaths

