Ill. Gov. Pritzker pushes back vaccine deadline for certain state workers

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has delayed the COVID-19 vaccination deadline for some state employees.

This decision comes as the Governor’s Office negotiates with labor unions representing some of those workers.

This includes employees of state veterans’ homes, prisons and other congregate facilities.

The original deadline was slated for October 4.

However, the new deadline to be fully vaccinated is now set for November 30.

Officials say the delay will let unions communicate with members and give them time to get their shots.

Administration officials say they are working diligently to reach an agreement with those unions.

