Hopkins Co. Schools begin ‘Test to Stay’ program Monday

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County School District is slated to start a “Test to Stay” program on Monday.

School officials say it’s an optional program where students who would have been quarantined due to close contact may be tested over a period of time to stay in school.

Officials say testing will be done before the start of the school day.

Parents must sign off for their kids to participate.

Click here for more information on the program.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.