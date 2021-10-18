Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Hopkins Co. Schools begin ‘Test to Stay’ program Monday

The Hopkins County School District is slated to start a “Test to Stay” program on Monday.
The Hopkins County School District is slated to start a “Test to Stay” program on Monday.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County School District is slated to start a “Test to Stay” program on Monday.

School officials say it’s an optional program where students who would have been quarantined due to close contact may be tested over a period of time to stay in school.

Officials say testing will be done before the start of the school day.

Parents must sign off for their kids to participate.

Click here for more information on the program.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado formed and touched down in Spencer County...
Preliminary results show tornado formed during Friday storms in Spencer Co.
16 more coronavirus/flu shot mix ups reported
16 more coronavirus/flu shot mix ups reported
Dispatch: One car flips after two-vehicle crash in Warrick Co.
Dispatch: One car flips after two-vehicle crash in Warrick Co.
The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead
Beverage Barn in Henderson released security video which appears to show the moments a truck...
Police investigating pair of car thefts in Henderson

Latest News

Chas Bard.
EPD: Man with active felony warrants arrested, charged with marijuana possession
4th annual NoCo Makers Market held in downtown Evansville
4th annual NoCo Makers Market held in downtown Evansville
Friends offering ‘free food’ in Evansville to people in need
Friends offering ‘free food’ to people in need in Evansville
Car catches on fire in Scott Township
Car catches on fire in Scott Township