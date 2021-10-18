Birthday Club
Heritage Hills boys soccer semistate bound after winning first regional title

By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:02 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday was a historical day for the Heritage Hills boys soccer program.

Patriots head coach Joe Asbury and his team experienced the ultimate thrill of victory this weekend after securing the program’s first-ever regional championship, triumphing in a hard-fought 2-0 win over Gibson Southern.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Heritage Hills vs. Gibson So.]

Heritage Hills avenged its only loss of the season to their conference rivals during Saturday’s title game, coming out on top despite playing one player down for two-thirds of the match due to a red card ejection in the first half.

Needless to say, the entire Patriots roster put together a gutsy effort to bring home the championship hardware.

“When we went down a man, we really had to show some grit to hang in there and keep them off the board,” Asbury said. “We were really playing not to let them score, but when you have a kid like Gabe Staggs - man, he can make something happen. He’s down there, I think it was about one on six, and he was able to slip one through, so what a performance by our kids.”

“The goalie came out and there was like three players around me, and I just got a little toe-poke over the goalie,” Heritage Hills senior Gabe Staggs said. “It was coming down to the end, so I knew we had to get one. I was trying my hardest right there. We knew we had to stay in the game after the red card. If anything, it just pushed us harder.”

“I really never expected it, this is - I’ve been playing soccer my whole life, and I never thought it would come to this,” Heritage Hills senior Aiden Harris said. “It was one of the best experiences of my life.”

Now having punched their tickets to the semistate round, Heritage Hills will face Indianapolis Brebeuf Jesuit on Saturday afternoon.

The kickoff at North High School is scheduled for 1 p.m.

