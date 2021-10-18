Friends offering ‘free food’ to people in need in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are asking the Evansville community a very important question - what can you do to end hunger?

These two people are Grace Schmitt and Richard “Sarge” Clark.

“Sarge” is a disabled veteran, and he lives with Schmitt and her husband, who is also a disabled veteran.

These two have been through all kinds of hardships in their lives, including hunger and homelessness. But those hardships are the reason they are giving back to anyone they can help.

“Everyone has to eat,” Schmitt said. “If you don’t, you die.”

It’s that simple.

“People need help, I don’t care who they are - everyone needs some kind of help,” Schmitt said.

A helping hand, or a kind gesture in this case - free food.

“I’ve been doing this kind of thing with Grace here for about six years,” Clark said.

These are two people who know “hardship” and the difficulties life can throw your way.

“Me being a disabled veteran, there’s only a few of us out here that’ll do that,” Clark said. “Willing to go ahead and take the time to help other people. Let them find out where this help is actually at - and come together.”

“I’ve been hungry. I’ve been homeless,” Schmitt said. “Not for a long time, but I have and I don’t say I have pity, but I have sorrow for people who need things they don’t have.”

The two friends run purely based on donations, giving away really anything they can.

“We got a nice donation yesterday, but we don’t know when the next one is coming,” Schmitt said. “Our biggest concern right now is winter is coming.”

So just remember that a little kindness can go a long way.

“If you can do it, do it,” Schmitt said. “There aren’t enough of us around that are willing to do something like this.”

Schmitt and Clark were comfortable with sharing their exact address for anyone willing to drop donations off.

All they ask for people dropping items off is to set them on the porch and sign the donor poster at 704 South Weinbach Avenue.

