EVSC schools holding vaccine clinics

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This week starts the first of many vaccine clinics at EVSC schools.

The first happened Tuesday morning at Central High School.

EVSC teamed up with the Vanderburgh Health Department to provide state recommended and required vaccine shots.

They say parents sign a consent form for each vaccine their child receives according to the health department.

Officials say this will help parents make sure their children meet Indiana’s vaccination requirements in order to go to school.

“Children don’t have to miss school. Parents don’t have to miss work. So, it really is a very convenient offering that is put together by our health department, and we’re happy to partner with them and provide school site locations,” EVSC chief communications officer, Jason Woebkenberg says.

The next clinic is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 21 at Bosse High School at 8:30 a.m.

Harrison High School will be hosting a clinic on October 27.

There are several more scheduled later in November.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.