Evansville North grad Chuck Bundrant passes away

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville North grad Chuck Bundrant passed away Sunday in his Edmondson home at age 79.

Bundrant was the cofounder of Trident Seafoods and an influential figure in North West fisheries.

Bundrant graduated from North in the early 60s and his impact can be seen in both the Bundrant name on the high schools stadium and media center.

Friends say he was generous, loyal and a man of his word.

”A phenominal individual, very humble, very gracious, very generous. And he, I would say, is responsible for feeding millions of people because of his innovation and because of the way he went about business and making sure the fishing industry was sustainable. Just an incredible incredible human being,” Dr. David Smith, EVSC superintendent, says.

Friends say people gravitated to Bundrant and that he was big in stature, and big in life.

”As long as you were honest with him he was extremely loyal to you, and he always said his company was not built on dollars and cents, but on the people who worked for him and he did not consider them workers he considered those people friends and he treated them that way,” Richard Royalty, friend of Bundrant says.

Bundrant is survived by his wife Diane Bundrant, his three kids, 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

