EPD: Man with active felony warrants arrested, charged with marijuana possession

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police arrested a man this weekend who officers say had active felony warrants.

Court records show a Vanderburgh County deputy saw the suspect, who police identify as Chas Bard, leaving the Chipotle on Green River Road in Evansville on Sunday.

We are told the deputy knew Bard had warrants out for his arrest.

Police say officers pulled over the car he was a passenger in and placed him into custody.

After conducting a search, officers say they found a dollar bill stuffed in Bard’s sock that contained one gram of marijuana.

EPD officials say Bard had felony warrants out for his arrest both locally, as well as in Kentucky.

