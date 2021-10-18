Digestive Care Center’s grand opening set for Tues.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A new medical building is set to open this week in Warrick County.

The Digestive Care Center of Excellence will have its grand opening on Tuesday.

Because of the pandemic, the event is invite-only and not open to the public.

The new building is 50,000 square feet.

It houses digestive care’s medical offices, endoscopic surgery center, infusion center and more.

