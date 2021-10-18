Birthday Club
Digestive Care Center’s grand opening set for Tues.

Digestive Care Center - Center of Excellence.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A new medical building is set to open this week in Warrick County.

The Digestive Care Center of Excellence will have its grand opening on Tuesday.

[Previous: Digestive Care Center coming to Newburgh]

Because of the pandemic, the event is invite-only and not open to the public.

The new building is 50,000 square feet.

It houses digestive care’s medical offices, endoscopic surgery center, infusion center and more.

