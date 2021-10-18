Colin Powell leaves lasting legacy in Tri-State area

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - When former Secretary of State Colin Powell visited University of Southern Indiana in 2019, school leaders say the community came to life.

“Just a huge air of excitement to have someone like Colin Powell be on our campus,” Joel Matherly, the assistant director of the Veteran, Military and Family Resource Center at USI, said. “It meant a lot to our community.”

Powell spoke at a leadership conference at USI back then.

“That’s like bringing Elvis Presley to Evansville, Indiana,” said Matherly. “It was just amazing.”

His family announced on Facebook that Powell had passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

Matherly says Powell is everything that America is about.

“General Powell really embodied what it meant to be an American,” said Matherly. “He would have tremendous personal courage, stood for what he believed in, and he had no party line that he adhered to when it came to what he truly believed and felt was right and best for the American people.”

USI President Dr. Ronald Rochon released a statement:

“General Powell’s lifelong example of servant leadership to our country, not only in the military and in government, but also within many communities across the globe, has inspired countless others to become better leaders, myself included,” Rochon said. “Being able to speak with General Powell in 2019 about life, leadership and his personal experiences ranks among the highest honors of my career. I am truly saddened to learn of his passing, and extend USI’s condolences to his family and colleagues as we mourn the loss of this great American.”

Meanwhile, Evansville NAACP President Gerald Arnold met Powell twice.

“There was no sense of arrogance about him,” Arnold said.

Arnold says Powell was one of a kind.

”It transcends race,” said Arnold. And just how one individual can really bring people together. He was a republican but well liked by democrats. And nothing like we have today.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.