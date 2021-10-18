Car catches on fire in Scott Township

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Video footage shows the moments a car went up in flames in Scott Township on Saturday

Fire officials say this happened on Boonville New Harmony Road, right near Old State Road.

In the video, other cars on the road are seen trying to turn around and get away from the fiery vehicle.

Scott Township fire officials say no one was hurt, and the driver was able to get out of the car.

We are told the road was closed for about 30 minutes.

