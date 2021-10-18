Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Car catches on fire in Scott Township

Car catches on fire in Scott Township
Car catches on fire in Scott Township(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Video footage shows the moments a car went up in flames in Scott Township on Saturday

Fire officials say this happened on Boonville New Harmony Road, right near Old State Road.

In the video, other cars on the road are seen trying to turn around and get away from the fiery vehicle.

Scott Township fire officials say no one was hurt, and the driver was able to get out of the car.

We are told the road was closed for about 30 minutes.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado formed and touched down in Spencer County...
Preliminary results show tornado formed during Friday storms in Spencer Co.
16 more coronavirus/flu shot mix ups reported
16 more coronavirus/flu shot mix ups reported
Dispatch: One car flips after two-vehicle crash in Warrick Co.
Dispatch: One car flips after two-vehicle crash in Warrick Co.
The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead
Beverage Barn in Henderson released security video which appears to show the moments a truck...
Police investigating pair of car thefts in Henderson

Latest News

Utility pole snaps in half after crash in Greenville
Utility pole snaps in half after crash in Greenville
Utility pole snaps in half after crash in Greenville
Utility pole snaps in half after crash in Greenville
Early morning house fire on South Weinbach Ave.
Early morning house fire on South Weinbach Ave.
Early morning house fire on South Weinbach Ave.