Beshear to proclaim Oct. as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will proclaim October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month this morning.

The Governor will also commemorate the 25th anniversary of the VINE program.

In our area, Oasis in Owensboro will be hosting a candlelight vigil for those who lost their lives to domestic violence.

Officials say they’ll also celebrate the survivors and bring awareness to the community.

This will be at Smothers Park from 5 to 7 on Thursday.

