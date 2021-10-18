Birthday Club
Beshear to proclaim Oct. as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will proclaim October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month this morning.

The Governor will also commemorate the 25th anniversary of the VINE program.

You can watch this news conference here at 10 a.m. CST.

In our area, Oasis in Owensboro will be hosting a candlelight vigil for those who lost their lives to domestic violence.

Officials say they’ll also celebrate the survivors and bring awareness to the community.

This will be at Smothers Park from 5 to 7 on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

