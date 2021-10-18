Autumn Returns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The summer like temps and humidity cleared out with Friday’s cold front that yielded one tornado in northern Spencer County without any injuries. A quiet and comfortable weather pattern most of this week with chances for rain Wednesday night through early Thursday morning. No Alert Days anytime soon.

Generous sunshine and low humidity as high temps climb into the lower 70s which is slightly above normal. Tonight, mostly clear, and chilly with lows in the mid-40s.

Tuesday continued sunny and pleasant with high temps remaining in the lower 70s. Tuesday night, mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s.

