4th annual NoCo Makers Market held in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a fun time down on Carpenter Street in the downtown area on Sunday afternoon.

The fourth annual NoCo Makers Market took place this weekend.

The event was organized by the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District.

Around 40 makers were on hand selling their wares.

Some of the items that people could find included baked goods, candles, custom wood décor, flowers, jewelry and even soap.

14 News spoke to one vendor, who says this is a big day for her business.

“This event’s awesome,” Deirdre Hartman, owner of “Just Deedee” said. “Downtown Evansville really promotes this event, and then I promote it on my personal Facebook and Instagram, and all the other artists really promote it also. It brings so many people down here. This is my third year doing it, so I love doing this event.”

There were also free pumpkins for children, free rides on a three-story slide, food trucks, a beer garden and live music.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.