USI Volleyball Falls in Midwest Crossover

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Volleyball saw several leads slip away Saturday as it ended the 2021 Midwest Region Crossover with a 25-21, 24-26, 25-20, 25-22 loss to Grand Valley State University. 

The Screaming Eagles (11-9) saw an early six-point lead slip away in its four-point loss in the opening set and had a three-point lead evaporate in their three-point loss in the fourth frame. USI also held a one-point lead late in their five-point third-set loss before the Lakers won eight of the last 10 rallies to secure the win. 

Freshman outside hitter Abby Bednar (Chagrin Falls, Ohio) led USI with 17 kills, nine digs and a pair of blocks, while senior libero Callie Gubera (Thorntown, Indiana) had 17 digs to lead the Eagles’ back row. 

Senior setter Casey Cepicky (St. Louis, Missouri) had a double-double with 36 assists, 13 digs, four kills and four blocks, while freshman outside hitter Taya Dazey (Fort Wayne, Indiana) had nine kills and 13 digs. Sophomore outside hitter Leah Anderson (Bloomington, Illinois) added eight kills, 11 digs and four aces. 

USI, which has lost five straight matches, returns to action Friday at 7 p.m. when it visits the University of Illinois Springfield for a Great Lakes Valley Conference contest. The Eagles also visit McKendree University next Saturday before returning to Screaming Eagles Arena October 29.

