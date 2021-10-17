Birthday Club
SWIRCA BrewFest returns to Evansville this weekend

By Jessica Costello and Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a pleasant night of drinking over at Bosse Field as several people attended the 2021 SWIRCA BrewFest on Saturday.

This was the 17th year of the event, and there was certainly lots of fun to be had throughout the evening.

Attendees had the chance to sample hundreds of local and surrounding beer, wine and spirits. Many food trucks were also present at the event.

SWIRCA & More was the group that organized the event in order to raise money for the organization, which helps local seniors and those living with disabilities to help them stay independent.

Every ticket purchased came with a Lyft code to help people get home safely.

