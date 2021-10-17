Sunny skies to start the week, slight chance of rain Wed-Thu

Birthday Club
By Arden Gregory
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Last night was the coldest night we had seen since the spring! Most of us woke up to temperatures ranging from the mid 30s to low 40s. However, thanks to plenty of sunshine, we climbed into the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon.

Temperatures will fall back through the 60s this evening, then through the 50s overnight, bottoming out in the low to mid 40s by Monday morning under clear and calm conditions.

Monday will be sunny and just a few degrees warmer with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Monday night will be clear and calm with lows in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will be almost exactly like Monday; except we may see a few passing clouds during the day.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

A cold front pushing through our region will bring a few scattered showers to the Tri-State Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon and evening look dry, but a stray shower may wrap around on the backside of that system Friday.

In addition to the rain, that cold front will also shift our wind direction, bringing cooler air down from the north-northwest. That will drop our high temperatures back into the upper 60s Thursday and mid 60s for the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

