New pickleball courts open in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Pickleball is a sport growing in popularity by leaps and bounds, and a new place to play the sport officially opened up in Gibson County this weekend.

Four new courts opened up at Lafayette Park in Princeton on Saturday.

The space was originally designed as two tennis courts, but they were starting to deteriorate. So the city’s park and recreation department resurfaced them and turned one of the tennis courts into four pickleball courts.

14 News spoke with one aspiring pro pickleball player who’s super excited about it.

“Pickleball is just so unique, It’s so competitive, but it’s a huge family,” Jaquelyn Bradshaw said. “Like you can go to some of the pro events, and the pros are talking to you and interacting with you. It’s a lot of fun to play, it’s very addicting. You’ll have a lot of existing players come to you and say, “I was addicted right off the bat.” You’ll see 12-year-olds playing 90-year-olds out there, and the 90-year-olds are winning.”

The pickleball court project cost around $160,000 to complete.

Meanwhile, additional courts are being installed in Boonville, Newburgh and Washington.

