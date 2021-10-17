Birthday Club
Lilly King, Mikaela Jenkins among Tokyo athletes set to be honored at Colts game

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 12:48 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - Several Olympians and Paralympians from Team USA will be recognized during halftime of the NFL game between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

The group of athletes is being honored by the state of Indiana for their achievements at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Among the athletes scheduled to attend include Evansville swimmers Lilly King and Mikaela Jenkins.

Sunday’s kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. EST.

