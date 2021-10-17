Birthday Club
Early morning house fire on South Weinbach Ave.

(WIFR)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 1500 block of South Weinbach Avenue around 9:10 a.m. Sunday.

EFD says the occupant of the house was awakened to the smell of smoke, and left the home to alert their neighbor who called 911.

Firefighters arrived and put out the fire in about ten minutes.

Officials believe it was an accidental fire that began in the basement bedroom of the home.

The occupants of the home, three adults and two children, will temporarily be displaced while repairs are made.

EFD officials say there were no injuries.

American Red Cross was contacted for assistance, and the fire remains under investigation.

