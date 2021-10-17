Early Flurry of Goals sink Aces Men’s Soccer at Loyola

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tasked with limiting an explosive attack, the University of Evansville men’s soccer team dropped a road match at Loyola Chicago, 5-1, on Saturday evening in Chicago, Ill.

Evansville’s attack was powered by junior Carlos Barcia on the night, who tallied his second goal of the season, moving just one goal out of the team lead. Barcia’s compatriot, Jose Vivas, added his first assist of his collegiate career, assisting Barcia in the 50th minute. Fifth-year senior Francesco Brunetti also got involved in the offense, generating two shots on the night with one coming on frame.

Loyola’s attack was on the front foot early and often during the opening 45 minutes. The Ramblers opened the scoring in the 10th minute as Billy Hency sent a cross in off a corner that Julian Cisneros headed-in near post. The 25th minute saw Loyola double its advantage with a brace from Cisneros. After the ball was played into the box by Oscar Dueso and Tyler Biggs, Cisneros finished the play off from 15 yards out with his second goal of the evening.

Just 90 seconds later, the Ramblers tallied another as Hency converted a penalty to give Loyola a 3-0 advantage. After his earlier assist, Dueso scored a goal of his own in the 31st minute as the Ramblers saw their advantage increased to 4-0. Evansville found a strong spell of possession inside the final six minutes of the opening half as the Aces recorded four shots, including a shot from Brunetti that came on goal, but UE could not pull one back before the break.

A fifth and final goal came for Loyola after the half, this time coming from Lukas Ender off a second assist on the night from Billy Hency, giving LUC a 5-0 lead. Evansville would answer with a goal in 50th minute as Vivas played a perfect through ball to a sprinting Barcia, who smashed it past the keeper at a difficult angle to push the Aces within 5-1. Over the final 40 minutes, the two sides combined for just six shots as the Ramblers secured the 5-1 win.

Evansville goes back on the road for its next match, a short trip to take on the 2021 NCAA College Cup runners-up, Indiana, at 6 PM (CT) on Wednesday in Bloomington, Ind.

