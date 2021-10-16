Preliminary results show tornado formed during Friday storms in Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The National Weather Service confirms that a tornado formed and touched down in Spencer County during the storms that rolled through the Tri-State on Friday night.

According to preliminary results, an EF-1 tornado dropped down with estimated peak winds of 90 miles per hour.

