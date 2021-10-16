Birthday Club
Preliminary results show tornado formed during Friday storms in Spencer Co.

The National Weather Service confirms that a tornado formed and touched down in Spencer County...
The National Weather Service confirms that a tornado formed and touched down in Spencer County during the storms that rolled through the Tri-State on Friday night.(Source: Stephanie Melton)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The National Weather Service confirms that a tornado formed and touched down in Spencer County during the storms that rolled through the Tri-State on Friday night.

According to preliminary results, an EF-1 tornado dropped down with estimated peak winds of 90 miles per hour.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

