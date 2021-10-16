Police investigating car thefts in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Management for Beverage Barn in Henderson released security video which appears to show the moments a truck was stolen at the business this week.

The business posted the video on its official Facebook page on Friday.

The Henderson Police Department also shared the video on social media.

In the footage, the truck’s driver is seen getting out of the vehicle and walking into a store. The video then appears to show a man in a green shirt, hat and mask jumping into the truck and driving away.

In their post on Facebook, HPD officials reminded people to lock their cars to prevent incidents like these from happening.

This incident follows another car theft that occurred Thursday in Henderson.

Police say a Honda Civic was stolen from the Circle K at the corner of Barrett Boulevard and Highway 60.

Officers described this suspect as having orange hair, a beard with a thin build and wearing a green cut-off shirt.

No word yet on whether the two incidents are connected.

If anyone knows information associated with either theft, please call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295, or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

