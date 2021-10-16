Owensboro Museum of Science and History receives $100k grant

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Museum of Science and History is getting $100,000 from the Daviess County Fiscal Court.

Those funds were approved by the Court Thursday.

They say the money will go toward enhancing the museum’s “PlayZeum” and a hands-on science exhibit.

County Judge Executive Al Mattingly said the display will be named after Sim and Sally Davenport, who he called wonderful community citizens and promoters of science and history.

