Halloween Illuminations event extended through weekend

(CDC)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say due to the incredible response from the public about the event, Historic Newburgh Inc. has decided to extend their Halloween Illuminations event through the weekend.

The event began Tuesday and was supposed to end Thursday.

But now people can attend the event until Sunday, Oct. 17 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in person, cash or credit for $5 per person. People can also purchase a family five-pack of tickets for $20.

They say children three and under who are in a stroller do not need a ticket.

The event is rain or shine.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

