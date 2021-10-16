Halloween Illuminations event extended through weekend

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say due to the incredible response from the public about the event, Historic Newburgh Inc. has decided to extend their Halloween Illuminations event through the weekend.

The event began Tuesday and was supposed to end Thursday.

[Previous story: Halloween Illumination underway for Rivertown Trail in Newburgh]

But now people can attend the event until Sunday, Oct. 17 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in person, cash or credit for $5 per person. People can also purchase a family five-pack of tickets for $20.

They say children three and under who are in a stroller do not need a ticket.

The event is rain or shine.

