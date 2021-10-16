EPD investigating robbery at Crush Vapor & Smoke Shop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to a press release, Evansville police were dispatched to Crush Vapor & SmokeShop on Stockwell Road in reference to a burglary alarm early Friday morning.

Dispatch says they were told the alarm came from the front door glass break alarm around 1:45 a.m.

Officials say K9 arrived on scene, but no suspects were found.

Officials also say the business had been ransacked and merchandise was scattered throughout the store.

The caller was on scene and was able to pull security video. The video showed three males wearing dark clothing, and masks, loitering the building.

They say the suspects appeared to be teens to mid-twenties.

Eventually, the suspects grabbed what appeared to be a rock and threw it at the glass door, and started kicking at the door to get inside.

Officials say they then ran through the store grabbing random items before leaving and running west bound.

Officials also say K9 tracked and found several items from the store in a nearby lot just north of the business.

EPD’s Crime scene unit was called to process the scene.

