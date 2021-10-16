Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

EPD investigating robbery at Crush Vapor & Smoke Shop

(WAVE 3 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to a press release, Evansville police were dispatched to Crush Vapor & SmokeShop on Stockwell Road in reference to a burglary alarm early Friday morning.

Dispatch says they were told the alarm came from the front door glass break alarm around 1:45 a.m.

Officials say K9 arrived on scene, but no suspects were found.

Officials also say the business had been ransacked and merchandise was scattered throughout the store.

The caller was on scene and was able to pull security video. The video showed three males wearing dark clothing, and masks, loitering the building.

They say the suspects appeared to be teens to mid-twenties.

Eventually, the suspects grabbed what appeared to be a rock and threw it at the glass door, and started kicking at the door to get inside.

Officials say they then ran through the store grabbing random items before leaving and running west bound.

Officials also say K9 tracked and found several items from the store in a nearby lot just north of the business.

EPD’s Crime scene unit was called to process the scene.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead
Memorial (7-1) vs. Castle (6-2) football highlights.
Touchdown Live Game of the Week: Memorial vs. Castle
Police: Woman arrested after hitting building in Henderson
Police: Woman arrested after hitting building in Henderson
16 more coronavirus/flu shot mix ups reported
16 more coronavirus/flu shot mix ups reported
Crews respond to morning house fire in Evansville
Crews respond to morning house fire in Evansville

Latest News

Dispatch: One car flips after two vehicle crash in Warrick Co.
Halloween Illuminations event extended through weekend
Owensboro Museum of Science and History receives $100k grant
Owensboro Museum of Science and History receives $100k grant
Hundreds of pork dinners were given out while donations were collected for Deputy Hicks.
Dinner benefit for Posey Co. Deputy Bryan Hicks raises over $6,000