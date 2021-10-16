Chilly tonight, sunny skies continue Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday that an EF-I tornado touched down southeast of Gentryville, IN around 8:10 Friday night and was on the ground for about 1.1 miles. The tornado snapped several trees, including one that fell on a house, and pushed a large barn about 20 feet off its foundation. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Those storms pushed off to our east last night, and we have had plenty of sunshine all day today. However, the same cold front that brought us those storms also changed our wind direction, and a chilly breeze blowing in from the northwest kept our high temperatures in the low to mid 60s this afternoon.

That breeze will ease up as we head into the night. Our temperatures will fall through the 50s this evening before bottoming out in the low 40s by Sunday morning. This will be the chilliest night we have seen since May!

Sunday will be another day filled with sunshine, but it won’t be as breezy. That will allow our temperatures to climb a few more degrees into the upper 60s to near 70°.

Our temperatures will continue to slowly climb through the first half of the workweek as our wind direction gradually shifts to bring warmer air up from the south-southwest. Monday will be sunny with highs in the lower 70s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s Tuesday and mid 70s Wednesday.

There is a slight chance of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a weak cold front pushes through our region. That will drop our high temperatures back into the upper 60s to low 70s on Thursday and mid 60s as we head into next weekend.

