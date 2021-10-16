Children, families take part in Halloween festivities at Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm held a “not-so-scary” day for little ones to enjoy some Halloween fun on Saturday afternoon.

Families went down to the Zombie Farm with their kids dressed up in their favorite costumes. For $5 per person, children enjoyed bounce houses, crafts and a “no-scare” guided walkthrough into the maze.

The event was made fully accessible for kids with all abilities. A portion of the proceeds made Saturday by the Civitan Club was raised for Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.

“It’s super exciting to see all the little kids dressed up in their haunted little costumes, and come out and have a lot of fun making crafts and trick or treating, and they love seeing everything around,” Junior Civitan Advisor Courtney Racine said.

“For years, a portion of their proceeds have gone to a lot of charities in the area and Easterseals has been one of the most fortunate,” Pam Kirk with Easterseals Rehabilitation Center said. “The Junior Civitan Club isn’t just a fun group, which obviously it is, but the kids also learn to give back to the community.”

The Zombie Farm’s regular haunted house starts every Thursday through Sunday.

For more information on times, click here.

