Boil advisory remains in effect for North Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says the precautionary boil advisory in the North Park area due to water service disruption on Wednesday will continue at least until Monday, Oct. 18.

According to a release, water samples did not pass a series of water quality tests.

Two consecutive days of clean test results are required before the boil advisory can be lifted.

EWSU says the advisory will be lifted if water samples meet safe drinking water standards, and in the meantime customers should continue boiling water for cooking and drinking.

EWSU lab technicians will test water samples from the area again Saturday and Sunday.

For more information visit the EWSU website.

