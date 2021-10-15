Touchdown Live Game of the Week: Memorial vs. Castle
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s rivalry week in the Tri-State as Memorial (7-1) and Castle (6-2) prepare for a showdown at John Lidy Field in Paradise on Friday night.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
You can watch the game live in the video below:
Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.
We have more than 25 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.
After games wrap up for the evening, make sure to watch Touchdown Live for highlights and top plays starting at 10:35 p.m.
