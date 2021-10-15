Touchdown Live Game of the Week: Memorial vs. Castle

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s rivalry week in the Tri-State as Memorial (7-1) and Castle (6-2) prepare for a showdown at John Lidy Field in Paradise on Friday night.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

You can watch the game live in the video below:

Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

We have more than 25 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

After games wrap up for the evening, make sure to watch Touchdown Live for highlights and top plays starting at 10:35 p.m.

