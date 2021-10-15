Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Touchdown Live Game of the Week: Memorial vs. Castle

It’s rivalry week in the Tri-State as Memorial (7-1) and Castle (6-2) prepare for a showdown at...
It’s rivalry week in the Tri-State as Memorial (7-1) and Castle (6-2) prepare for a showdown at John Lidy Field in Paradise on Friday night.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s rivalry week in the Tri-State as Memorial (7-1) and Castle (6-2) prepare for a showdown at John Lidy Field in Paradise on Friday night.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

You can watch the game live in the video below:

Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

We have more than 25 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

After games wrap up for the evening, make sure to watch Touchdown Live for highlights and top plays starting at 10:35 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews search the Ohio River for a car Thursday.
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother and 2 children missing since 2002
Attorney General Todd Rokita making lawsuit announcement
Ind. Attorney General: Lawsuit filed against Evansville company involved with robocalls
Power outage map
Power restored to more than 3K customers in Evansville
Jackie Peckham.
Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested with large amount of drugs after traffic stop
Kyle Schneider.
Police: Man arrested at WCSC board meeting after refusing to wear mask

Latest News

Heritage Hills QB Luke Rickelman earns POTW accolades with dual-threat showcase against...
Heritage Hills QB Luke Rickelman earns POTW accolades with dual-threat showcase against Southridge
Heritage Hills QB Luke Rickelman earns POTW accolades with dual-threat showcase against...
Heritage Hills QB Luke Rickelman earns POTW accolades with dual-threat showcase against Southridge
Mater Dei-Reitz prepare for annual ‘Battle at the Bowl’ rivalry
Mater Dei-Reitz prepare for annual ‘Battle at the Bowl’ rivalry
IHSAA 2A Girls Soccer Regional: Jasper vs. Northview
IHSAA 2A Girls Soccer Regional: Jasper vs. Northview