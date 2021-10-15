Birthday Club
Thunderbolts returning to the ice for 2021-22 season

Evansville set for season opener Friday at Quad City
By Tamar Sher
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After opting out of last year’s altered season due to COVID-19, the Evansville Thunderbolts return to the Ford Center this year.

”Obviously hockey has been away from Evansville for the past year and a bit, but we’re happy to be back and happy to have fans back in the building to put on a show for them,” Thunderbolts defender Tanner Butler said. “Hopefully we can finish what we started three years ago.”

In March 2020, the Bolts were poised to make the playoffs for the second time in three seasons, prior to the season’s cancellation. After over a year without the game, according to Head Coach Jeff Bes, the Bolts were able to retain about six or seven players while also adding onto their core roster.

”We’ve got some good returning players coming back and some real hungry first-year guys,” Bes said. “So we’re excited about being back on the ice and starting up again for sure.”

The Thunderbolts open up their season on the road as they face off against the Quad City Storm at 7:10 p.m.

