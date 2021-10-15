Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Showplace Cinema locations to undergo major renovations

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Showplace President, Mick Steiler says major renovations are coming for many of the locations across the Tri-State.

Those locations include Showplace Evansville East, which after renovations will include bowling lanes, laser tag, a mega-arcade, a new bar and food service and much more.

Renovations will also take place at Evansville North location, Henderson, Princeton, Harrisburg, Connersville and Showplace Newburgh.

“We’re painting the buildings, we’re repaving the lots, some of the locations we’re putting arcades in, like this one here at Showplace North, we’re putting a redemption in it. We’re also putting laser projection in three of our theaters. It’ll be the sharpest and brightest picture possible and we can’t wait for that to happen,” says Steiler.

Officials say these renovations will occur over the next few years.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead
Attorney General Todd Rokita making lawsuit announcement
Ind. Attorney General: Lawsuit filed against Evansville company involved with robocalls
Power outage map
Power restored to more than 3K customers in Evansville
Jackie Peckham.
Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested with large amount of drugs after traffic stop
Kyle Schneider.
Police: Man arrested at WCSC board meeting after refusing to wear mask

Latest News

Showplace Cinema locations to undergo major renovations
Showplace Cinema locations to undergo major renovations
Police: Woman arrested after hitting building in Henderson
Police: Woman arrested after hitting building in Henderson
Person killed in Perry Co. crash
Person killed in Perry Co. crash
First Afghan refugees arriving in Owensboro this weekend
First Afghan refugees arriving in Owensboro this weekend