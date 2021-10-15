Showplace Cinema locations to undergo major renovations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Showplace President, Mick Steiler says major renovations are coming for many of the locations across the Tri-State.

Those locations include Showplace Evansville East, which after renovations will include bowling lanes, laser tag, a mega-arcade, a new bar and food service and much more.

Renovations will also take place at Evansville North location, Henderson, Princeton, Harrisburg, Connersville and Showplace Newburgh.

“We’re painting the buildings, we’re repaving the lots, some of the locations we’re putting arcades in, like this one here at Showplace North, we’re putting a redemption in it. We’re also putting laser projection in three of our theaters. It’ll be the sharpest and brightest picture possible and we can’t wait for that to happen,” says Steiler.

Officials say these renovations will occur over the next few years.

