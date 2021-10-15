PFT responds to hazardous material leak at Toyota plant

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton Fire Red Shift was requested by Toyota Fire Department for a possible hazardous material leak around 9:45 a.m.

Officials say once PFT units were on scene they coordinated with Toyota Fire, and were briefed on the situation.

Officials also say crews took precautionary measures for safety, and suited up in level A hazmat suits.

Four 55 gallon barrels with a paint solution was having a chemical reaction, and starting to heat which caused the barrels to expand.

They say once the barrels were removed the scene was turned over to Toyota Environmental services.

Crews were on scene for about two hours.

